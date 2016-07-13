Deadly train crash in Italy
Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Trees frame the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A rescuer works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi walks at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers carry a coffin at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Policemen work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers stand next to a coffin containing a victim at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Firefighters work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian...more
