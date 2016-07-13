Edition:
Deadly train crash in Italy

Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Trees frame the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A rescuer works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi walks at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Rescuers carry a coffin at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A firefighter works at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Policemen work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Rescuers stand next to a coffin containing a victim at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Rescuers work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Firefighters work at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
