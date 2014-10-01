Edition:
Deadly volcano in Japan

Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry of Japan
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014, REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014, REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014, REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry rescued hikers during a rescue operation near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry rescued hikers during a rescue operation near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry rescued hikers during a rescue operation near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 29, 2014, in this photo taken and released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A helicopter flies near rising smoke and mountain lodges (R bottom) covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A helicopter flies near rising smoke and mountain lodges (R bottom) covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A helicopter flies near rising smoke and mountain lodges (R bottom) covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers and a car, covered with volcanic ash, are seen at a parking near Mount Ontake in Kiso town in Nagano prefecture, central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Climbers and a car, covered with volcanic ash, are seen at a parking near Mount Ontake in Kiso town in Nagano prefecture, central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Climbers and a car, covered with volcanic ash, are seen at a parking near Mount Ontake in Kiso town in Nagano prefecture, central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters make rescue works among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters make rescue works among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters make rescue works among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as the volcano erupts in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as the volcano erupts in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as the volcano erupts in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Climbers descend Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, to evacuate as volcanic ash falls at the mountain in central Japan September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
An injured person is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

An injured person is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
An injured person is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash, near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash, near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters carry an injured person among mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash, near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man walks next to mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A man walks next to mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A man walks next to mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash near a crater of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters climb up Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, for a rescue operation, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
A hiker is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force during a rescue operation at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A hiker is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force during a rescue operation at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A hiker is lifted by a rescue helicopter of Japan Self-Defense Force during a rescue operation at Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Firefighters carry a hiker from a helicopter after a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake in Kiso town, Nagano prefecture, central Japan in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Firefighters carry a hiker from a helicopter after a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake in Kiso town, Nagano prefecture, central Japan in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Firefighters carry a hiker from a helicopter after a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake in Kiso town, Nagano prefecture, central Japan in this September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

