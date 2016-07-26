Deadly wildfire near Los Angeles
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a retardant drop as fire fighters continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop at night during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People take pictures of a firefighting helicopter during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter checks a home that was burned in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighting helicopter passes over the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A home that was burned is pictured in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fire burns brush on a hillside during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter gestures during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
