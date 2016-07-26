Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 26, 2016 | 6:41am IST

Deadly wildfire near Los Angeles

Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
1 / 20
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
2 / 20
A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a retardant drop as fire fighters continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a retardant drop as fire fighters continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a retardant drop as fire fighters continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
3 / 20
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop at night during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop at night during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop at night during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
4 / 20
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
5 / 20
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
6 / 20
A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 20
People take pictures of a firefighting helicopter during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People take pictures of a firefighting helicopter during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
People take pictures of a firefighting helicopter during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
8 / 20
A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
9 / 20
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
10 / 20
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Firefighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
11 / 20
A firefighter checks a home that was burned in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighter checks a home that was burned in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighter checks a home that was burned in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
12 / 20
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
13 / 20
A firefighter battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighter battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighter battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
14 / 20
A firefighting helicopter passes over the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighting helicopter passes over the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighting helicopter passes over the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
15 / 20
A home that was burned is pictured in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A home that was burned is pictured in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A home that was burned is pictured in the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
16 / 20
Firefighters battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Firefighters battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Firefighters battle flames at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
17 / 20
Fire burns brush on a hillside during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Fire burns brush on a hillside during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Fire burns brush on a hillside during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
18 / 20
A firefighter gestures during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighter gestures during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighter gestures during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
19 / 20
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop at the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rio at night

Rio at night

Next Slideshows

Rio at night

Rio at night

The lights of the Brazilian Olympic host city.

26 Jul 2016
Bern-ing up the DNC

Bern-ing up the DNC

Supporters of Bernie Sanders rally outside the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

25 Jul 2016
Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Hunting Turkey's coup participants

Turkish authorities round up military personnel suspected of being involved in the failed military coup.

25 Jul 2016
Police funerals in Baton Rouge

Police funerals in Baton Rouge

Funerals begin for the three police officers gunned down in Louisiana.

25 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast