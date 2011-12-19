Dear Leader
Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a classroom in the Grand People's Study House in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A man walks in front of a propaganda poster and a roadside shop in Pyongyang, August 26, 2007. The words on the poster say, "Be castle walls and shields to protect Pyongyang". REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Children from a North Korean elite performing arts school dance in front of an image of 'Dear Leader' Kim Jung-Il at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in Pyongyang, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. The games are the world's biggest...more
A woman walks past a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at the lobby of the Grand People's Study House in Pyongyang, October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the...more
A view of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jung-Il surrounded by orchids in Pyongyang, May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna
North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!"....more
North Korean women pay their respects at the statue of Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The Supreme Commander of the North Korean People's Army poses with soldiers after he watched a military drill at the 2200 military unit at an undisclosed location in North Korea. KCNA did not state expressly the date the picture was taken. The sign...more
Books about North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his father and late leader Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of leader Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang as a part of birthday celebrations for Kim Jong-il, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more...more
North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman walks in front of a monument to the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
