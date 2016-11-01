Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 9:05pm IST

Death in a drug den

A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The wife of a person who was killed is comforted by policemen as another body is taken out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The wife of a person who was killed is comforted by policemen as another body is taken out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
The wife of a person who was killed is comforted by policemen as another body is taken out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers carry a body out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Funeral parlour workers carry a body out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Funeral parlour workers carry a body out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen try to maintain order outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen try to maintain order outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Policemen try to maintain order outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood of victims is pictured splattered inside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Blood of victims is pictured splattered inside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Blood of victims is pictured splattered inside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Relatives and onlookers wait for investigation to be done outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives and onlookers wait for investigation to be done outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Relatives and onlookers wait for investigation to be done outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers, policemen, reporters and the relatives of five people who were killed, wait for investigation to be done outside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Funeral parlour workers, policemen, reporters and the relatives of five people who were killed, wait for investigation to be done outside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Funeral parlour workers, policemen, reporters and the relatives of five people who were killed, wait for investigation to be done outside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
