Death in a drug den
A man walks inside a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The wife of a person who was killed is comforted by policemen as another body is taken out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers carry a body out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen try to maintain order outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood of victims is pictured splattered inside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers wait to take bodies out of a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Relatives and onlookers wait for investigation to be done outside a house in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers, policemen, reporters and the relatives of five people who were killed, wait for investigation to be done outside a house in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
