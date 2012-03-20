Edition:
Death of a pope

<p>Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>An Egyptian Christian reacts during the farewell of the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Egyptian Coptic priests and christians carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians attempt to break through a cloth barrier to follow and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Military police and mourners surround the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>An Egyptian Christian sits on the wall with a flower cross and a photo of late Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Coptic priests surround the casket containing the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Egyptian Coptic priests carry the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, during his funeral in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians bid farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>A member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) attends the funeral of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, rests inside an open casket during his funeral service at the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>An Egyptian Christian bids farewell to the body of Pope Shenouda III outside Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather as they wait to pay their respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians stand in line to pay respects and view the body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians shout slogan to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A Coptic Christian priest holds candles next to a picture of Egyptian Coptic Christian Pope Shenouda III in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>The body of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, is displayed for public viewing inside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Egyptian Christians gather to mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, outside the Abbasiya Cathedral in Cairo March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral outside the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>Egyptian Christian Copts mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the 117th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral (portrait) that reads "We Love You" at the main cathedral in Cairo March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

<p>Egyptian Coptic priests react during the farewell of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during his funeral, in the Abassiya Cathedral in Cairo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

