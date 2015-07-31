Death of the Dead Sea
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pipes that pump water cross through evaporation pools, which today make up the southern part of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sign warning of sinkholes is seen at the entrance to an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. Once a rarity, hundreds of new sinkholes are appearing every year, and the rate is expected to rise. Officials have...more
A canal leading to the Dead Sea is seen in Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are...more
Palm trees that collapsed into a sinkhole are seen at an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. On at least one occasion, hikers were injured falling into one of the pits. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. The main reason the sea is shrinking is because its natural water sources, which flow south through the Jordan river valley from Syria and Lebanon, have been...more
A sign warning of sinkholes is seen on a fence surrounding an abandoned holiday resort on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sinkholes filled with water are seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A utility pole stands in the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sinkholes are seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A structure that collapsed into a sinkhole is seen at an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sign indicating an elevation of 404 meters (1,325 ft.) below sea level is seen near an abandoned resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dry palm trees stand near a sinkhole on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An abandoned tourist resort is seen near the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A cracked road is seen at an abandoned vacation resort on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Olympic aspirations
Inside Zhangjiakou and Beijing, China and Almaty, Kazakhstan, candidate cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
A year without home in Ukraine
More than 400 residents displaced by the conflict in eastern Ukraine have been sheltered at a sanatorium since last summer.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Suspected MH370 debris found
Malaysia is "almost certain" that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.