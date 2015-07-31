Edition:
Fri Jul 31, 2015

Death of the Dead Sea

A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Pipes that pump water cross through evaporation pools, which today make up the southern part of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sign warning of sinkholes is seen at the entrance to an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. Once a rarity, hundreds of new sinkholes are appearing every year, and the rate is expected to rise. Officials have not come up with a figure for the extent of the damage, but power lines have been downed and caravans and bungalows engulfed. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A canal leading to the Dead Sea is seen in Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Palm trees that collapsed into a sinkhole are seen at an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. On at least one occasion, hikers were injured falling into one of the pits. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. The main reason the sea is shrinking is because its natural water sources, which flow south through the Jordan river valley from Syria and Lebanon, have been diverted for farming and drinking water along the way. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sign warning of sinkholes is seen on a fence surrounding an abandoned holiday resort on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Sinkholes filled with water are seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A utility pole stands in the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Sinkholes are seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A structure that collapsed into a sinkhole is seen at an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sign indicating an elevation of 404 meters (1,325 ft.) below sea level is seen near an abandoned resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Dry palm trees stand near a sinkhole on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
An abandoned tourist resort is seen near the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A cracked road is seen at an abandoned vacation resort on the shore of the Dead Sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
