Death of the Dead Sea

A sign warning of sinkholes is seen at the entrance to an abandoned tourist resort on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. Once a rarity, hundreds of new sinkholes are appearing every year, and the rate is expected to rise. Officials have not come up with a figure for the extent of the damage, but power lines have been downed and caravans and bungalows engulfed. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

