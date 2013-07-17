Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 18, 2013 | 12:10am IST

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

<p>Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (2nd R) hugs her team before competing in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A competitor runs with bandaged knees during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (L) walks with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
<p>A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal (R) runs with his pace setter on his way to winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Grant Maughan of Australia (C, red cap) celebrates with his team after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
<p>Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Carlos Alberto Gomes De Sa of Portugal sits down after winning the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A man shows a Badwater tattoo during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
<p>Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (L) competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 30
<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Badwater, in Death Valley National Park, the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere at 280 feet below sea level, is seen at sunrise in California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Grant Maughan of Australia celebrates after finishing second in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California, July 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Glen Redpath of Canada, 47, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 18, 2013

Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

Next Slideshows

Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

People pray as the holy month of Ramadan begins in India.

17 Jul 2013
All quiet at the Telegraph office

All quiet at the Telegraph office

India closed the over 160 years old telegram service which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system.

17 Jul 2013
Dance bars

Dance bars

Maharashtra dance bars allowed to reopen.

16 Jul 2013
Holy Smoke

Holy Smoke

Hindu holy men having a puff.

16 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures