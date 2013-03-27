Edition:
Debating gay marriage

<p>Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. . REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Attorney Ted Olson argues in front of the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, walks after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Solicitor General Donald Verrilli argues in front of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan (L-R) in the U.S. Supreme Court about California's Proposition 8 in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

