Debbie and Carrie together

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter actress Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter actress Carrie Fisher (L) after Reynolds star in the live theatre and stage category was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies January 13, 1997. REUTERS/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997, as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. Reynolds stars in the new film "Mother." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Actress Carrie Fisher (L) and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, pose as they arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2007
Actress Debbie Reynolds (L) and her daughter Carrie Fisher (R) arrive at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Actress Debbie Reynolds (C) and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute September 17, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Actress Carrie Fisher (L) and her mother actress Debbie Reynolds arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2007
Actress Debbie Reynolds (L) accepts the life achievement award from her daughter actress Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016

