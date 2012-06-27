Debby slams Florida
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Structural damage is seen on a street in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A worker begins the process of removing material torn from nearby buildings in Pass-A-Grille Beach, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Phillip Roser struggles to pedal his bike in downtown Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk walk through his flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Debris covers the property around a home partially destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Manager Jeff Higgins, of the Gulf Drive Cafe, inspects damage to his restaurant as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Debris covers Alligator Drive after Tropical Storm Debby washed out a section of the road in Alligator Point, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Mike Shoemaker (L), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, unloads sandbags to residents as they work together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Twisted metal and damaged vehicles surround a building that was destroyed as a result of a Sunday evening tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Lecanto, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Foster uses some spare fire line tape to rope off what remains of the roof that blew off his employer's property during the night on Pass-A-Grille Beach as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Water floods a gas station pump and an entire city block as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Misty Burk walks through her boyfriend Eric Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as she inspects the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Angela Kelly, along with her sons Ethan, 3, and Alex, 6, walk through their neighborhood inspecting the flooding as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Tim Change, from Bradenton Beach Public Works Dept., photographs damage caused by boats breaking free from their moorings and slamming into a pier, as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Fire line tape surrounds part of the Pass-A-Grille Marina, damaged on Sunday night by what residents describe as a tornado, as high winds and storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Debby continue to affect the area in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Cook, of Bradenton, and his son Justin, 7, walk out to check out the waves on the Gulf of Mexico as storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Mike Shoemaker (R), manager of the Nature's Resort RV Park, joins residents as they unload sandbags together to protect the park's bar and hold back rising floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Crystal River, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, inspects the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Reed Frost, of Bradenton Beach, pauses to watch a rain squall approach as he attempts to bail out his flooded boat as a storm surge and high winds from Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Sean Kummerow, from Bradenton Beach, walks out to the seawall behind his flooded neighborhood to inspect damage and look for waterspouts as a storm surge and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Debby batter Bradenton Beach, Florida, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Eric Mylin and his girlfriend Misty Burk, walk through Mylin's flooded business, the Magic Manatee Marina, as they inspect the damage caused by water associated with Tropical Storm Debby in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Madison Montgomery and her boyfriend Gregory Nauykas return with a boat to Nauykas' flooded home to gather belongings after evacuating due to the floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
