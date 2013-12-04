Edition:
Deck the White House halls

<p>A gingerbread White House featuring miniature White House dogs Bo (L) and Sunny is pictured at the official unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A gingerbread White House featuring miniature White House dogs Bo (L) and Sunny is pictured at the official unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama meets with the children of U.S. military service members at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama meets with the children of U.S. military service members at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts as two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, trips over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts as two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, trips over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. ...more

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama helps two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, to her feet after tripping over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny (R) at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama helps two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, to her feet after tripping over another child's walker after meeting Obama's new dog Sunny (R) at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in...more

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama helps two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, to her feet after tripping over another child's walker upon meeting Obama's new dog Sunny (foreground) at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama helps two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, to her feet after tripping over another child's walker upon meeting Obama's new dog Sunny (foreground) at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in...more

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, after Ashton fell over when she met Obama's dog Sunny, at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs two year old Ashtyn Gardner from Mobile, Alabama, after Ashton fell over when she met Obama's dog Sunny, at the unveiling of the decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama makes Christmas crafts and decorations with the children of military families at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama makes Christmas crafts and decorations with the children of military families at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Mechanical versions of the U.S. President Barack Obama's dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are pictured as part of the decorations unveiled at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Mechanical versions of the U.S. President Barack Obama's dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are pictured as part of the decorations unveiled at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs the daughter of a U.S. service member as she welcomes military families to the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs the daughter of a U.S. service member as she welcomes military families to the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama meets with the children of U.S. military service members at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama meets with the children of U.S. military service members at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Bo, the older of two dogs belonging to the Obama family, is pictured at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Bo, the older of two dogs belonging to the Obama family, is pictured at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The names of U.S. military service members are pictured on one of several Christmas trees at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The names of U.S. military service members are pictured on one of several Christmas trees at the unveiling of the Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Pictures