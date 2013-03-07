Decline of dog racing

Alice, a racing dog who was left to fend for herself on the Doncaster Road, is embraced by her new owner Wendy Jones while out for a walk near their home in Barnsley September 29, 2012. Living with Wendy and Gary Jones, a dog-loving couple in the former mining town of Barnsely, south Yorkshire, Alice enjoys going for daily walks on the rolling green hills near their home. REUTERS/Chris Helgren