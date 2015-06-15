Defecting from North Korea
A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 11, 2007. The handful of female defectors were picked up by the Thai Navy and Marine police on the Mekong River...more
A North Korean defector known as Ahn Soo-chul stretches out while his mother speaks to the media during a news conference for the human rights of North Korean people, in Seoul December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Kim Ok-ju (L) a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teacher Kim Bo-hwa, a university student who helped students study for one-to-one training, as a school bell rings during supplementary lessons at the...more
North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. Song Byeok, who once proudly drew the "Dear Leader" in propaganda paintings and then became a slave laborer in...more
North Korean defectors living in Seoul sing a hymn in chorus during a divine service held to pray for peace and reunification of the divided Korean Peninsula at a church in Seoul April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in China, perform during a campaign in Seoul December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Holding cutters, two North Korean defectors living in the South try to run toward the Beijing Olympic torch after they sprayed paint thinner during the Olympic torch relay in central Seoul April 27, 2008 as plain clothes policemen rush to control...more
A North Korean defector (R) holds her son as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Church in Seoul April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
North Korean defectors, who were former soldiers in the North Korean People's Army, chant slogans during a news conference, denouncing the North's bombardment on South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island, in Seoul December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television program with other former North Korean defectors (seated) at a studio in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. "Now on My Way to Meet You," a hybrid talk and...more
A member of the Tallae Music Band, which is made up of five young former North Korean defectors, performs in Seoul November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Former North Korean defector Kim Young-soon (C) teaches traditional Korean dancing at her dancing institute in Seoul February 2, 2010. Kim Young-soon was a celebrated dancer who rubbed elbows with North Korea's elite before she was sent to political...more
Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), poses for a photograph with his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border...more
Children who have escaped from North Korea sing a song during a ceremony marking the opening anniversary of the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from the North, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul,...more
Women who have escaped from North Korea talk on phones at a public telephone booth at the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from the North, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 8, 2010. The Hanawon...more
A middle school student who defected from North Korea reacts as she listens to a fellow student's letter for a North Korean grandmother, who remains in the North, during their school's foundation anniversary at the battlefield of Baengma Goji (The...more
Kim Han-mi, aged 2, watches her mother being dragged by Chinese policemen when her family attempted to enter into the Japanese Consulate in order to seek asylum in Shenyang, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo May, 8, 2002. With no choice but to...more
One-year-old North Korean defector Koh Chul-sok watches as his mother Lee Ae-ran (R) tearfully hugs a Korean relative upon meeting her for the first time at Toksu Palace in Seoul December 30, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Barker
South Korea's WBA featherweight title champion Choi Hyun-Mi poses during an interview with Reuters in Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul November 26, 2009. Choi is known as the "Defector Boxer Girl" in South Korea, where she is a new hope for a...more
Women who have escaped from North Korea walk to their class at the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from North Korea, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 8, 2009. At a red brick building set in...more
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. Human rights activist Son has publicly said he wants to return to North Korea....more
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, February 7, 2013....more
Cheong-Suk Ryang a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. Five North Korean women, including Ryang, were arrested on the Thai-Lao...more
A student, who is a North Korean defector, runs past a mural decoration of a corridor at the Hangyeore middle and high school in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Human rights activist and North Korean defector Shin Dong-hyuk poses for photographs after an interview with Reuters in central Seoul February 16, 2015. A North Korean prison camp survivor central to a U.N. campaign against Pyongyang's rights abuses...more
Next Slideshows
Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?
The Zimbabwean dollar, ravaged by hyperinflation that peaked at 500 billion percent, ceases to be legal tender.
Fleeing ISIS
Thousands of Syrians flood to the reopened Turkish border escaping battles pitting Islamist insurgents against Kurdish and opposition forces.
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung
The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
Zoo animals on the loose
Hippos, lions, bears, wolves and other animals escape from their cages following heavy rainfall in Georgia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.