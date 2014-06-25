Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Defending Baghdad

A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 16
Tanks belonging to Iraqi security forces are seen during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Tanks belonging to Iraqi security forces are seen during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Tanks belonging to Iraqi security forces are seen during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
2 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
3 / 16
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces fire a mortar during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces fire a mortar during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces fire a mortar during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
5 / 16
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
6 / 16
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
7 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
8 / 16
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
9 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
10 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 16
A member of the Iraqi security forces aims his rifle as he takes up position during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces aims his rifle as he takes up position during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of the Iraqi security forces aims his rifle as he takes up position during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
12 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
13 / 16
A member of Iraqi security forces guards during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi security forces guards during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A member of Iraqi security forces guards during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
15 / 16
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
ISIL in Mosul

ISIL in Mosul

Next Slideshows

ISIL in Mosul

ISIL in Mosul

ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.

25 Jun 2014
Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.

24 Jun 2014
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Three Al Jazeera journalists are jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicts them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies.

23 Jun 2014
Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...

23 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures