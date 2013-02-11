Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 12, 2013 | 3:50am IST

Defending schools with Steven Seagal

<p>Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who...more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
1 / 7
<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
2 / 7
<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
3 / 7
<p>Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
4 / 7
<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
5 / 7
<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
6 / 7
<p>Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb</p>

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Inside the Vatican

Inside the Vatican

Next Slideshows

Inside the Vatican

Inside the Vatican

Behind the walls of Vatican City.

11 Feb 2013
Naga sadhus

Naga sadhus

"Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival attracts these holy men known as Naga sadhus in large numbers.

10 Feb 2013
Mud rush race

Mud rush race

The mud rush challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles.

09 Feb 2013
Crisis in Tunisia

Crisis in Tunisia

The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.

09 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast