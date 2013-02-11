Defending schools with Steven Seagal
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who...more
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) watches as actor and Maricopa County posse member Steven Seagal addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff," has enlisted action film star Steven Seagal to lead a training exercise for members of his armed volunteer posse on how to respond to a school shooting. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect as he gives up during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members draw their weapons on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb more
Actor and Maricopa County Sheriff posse member Steven Seagal watches as fellow armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members deal with a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot at a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members shoot a 'suspect' during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Armed Maricopa County Sheriff posse members check on a suspect during a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Next Slideshows
Inside the Vatican
Behind the walls of Vatican City.
Naga sadhus
"Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival attracts these holy men known as Naga sadhus in large numbers.
Mud rush race
The mud rush challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles.
Crisis in Tunisia
The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.