Delhi airport hotels in limbo

A view of the interior of the newly-constructed Lemon Tree Premier hotel, located outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 2, 2013. The 287-room Lemon Tree Premier hotel - one of 12 newly-built or planned hotels next to India's busiest airport at a cost totalling more than $2 billion - has been unable to open as it awaits security clearance from police worried about its proximity to an active runway. The cluster of hotels known as Aerocity, on a site bigger than 40 American football fields, was approved by the government six years ago. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi