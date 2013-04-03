Edition:
Delhi airport hotels in limbo

<p>A view of the interior of the newly-constructed Lemon Tree Premier hotel, located outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 2, 2013. The 287-room Lemon Tree Premier hotel - one of 12 newly-built or planned hotels next to India's busiest airport at a cost totalling more than $2 billion - has been unable to open as it awaits security clearance from police worried about its proximity to an active runway. The cluster of hotels known as Aerocity, on a site bigger than 40 American football fields, was approved by the government six years ago. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A view of the interior of the newly-constructed Lemon Tree Premier hotel, located outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 2, 2013. The 287-room Lemon Tree Premier hotel - one of 12 newly-built or planned hotels next to India's busiest airport at a cost totalling more than $2 billion - has been unable to open as it awaits security clearance from police worried about its proximity to an active runway. The cluster of hotels known as Aerocity, on a site bigger than 40 American football fields, was approved by the government six years ago. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past newly-constructed hotels on the way to landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past newly-constructed hotels on the way to landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Youths play with a ball in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Youths play with a ball in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Youths play with a ball in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Youths play with a ball in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Traffic moves past hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Traffic moves past hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Labourers work at the construction site of hotels next to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Labourers work at the construction site of hotels next to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past hotels being constructed on the way to landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past hotels being constructed on the way to landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man rides his bicycle past newly-constructed hotels outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man rides his bicycle past newly-constructed hotels outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Youths play cricket in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Youths play cricket in front of hotels being constructed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

