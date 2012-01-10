Delhi Auto Expo 2012
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (front) poses with Audi's Q3 compact SUV during his visit to Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors flock to Nissan's pavilion during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller gestures towards photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata (L) and Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry pose with company's new SUV Safari-Storme during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shinzo Nakanishi, chief executive and managing director of Maruti Suzuki poses with company's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after unveiling it at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tata's concept car 'Tata Pixel' is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Managing Director of PCA Motors India Frederic Fabre (R) poses with company's new Peugeot 508 car during India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Volkswagen member of the Board of VW brand Technical Development Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg poses with company's XL1 hybrid concept car during Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor gestures during the unveiling of Nissan Motor Co's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Arvind Saxena (L), director for sales and marketing at Hyundai India, Park Han Woo (C), managing director of Hyundai India and a model pose with the company's new Sonata car after its launch at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (2nd L) and Gilles Normand (L), Corporate Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) of Nissan Motor Co pose after unveiling of the company's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012....more
A model stands beside a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Camaro car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The new Renault Duster car is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model poses with TVS new RTR-250 bike during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) concept Chevrolet EN-V car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
