Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2012 | 1:40pm IST

Delhi Auto Expo 2012

<p>Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (front) poses with Audi's Q3 compact SUV during his visit to Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (front) poses with Audi's Q3 compact SUV during his visit to Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (front) poses with Audi's Q3 compact SUV during his visit to Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 24
<p>Visitors flock to Nissan's pavilion during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Visitors flock to Nissan's pavilion during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Visitors flock to Nissan's pavilion during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 24
<p>Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller gestures towards photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller gestures towards photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller gestures towards photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 24
<p>Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 24
<p>Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata (L) and Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry pose with company's new SUV Safari-Storme during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata (L) and Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry pose with company's new SUV Safari-Storme during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata (L) and Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry pose with company's new SUV Safari-Storme during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Shinzo Nakanishi, chief executive and managing director of Maruti Suzuki poses with company's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after unveiling it at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Shinzo Nakanishi, chief executive and managing director of Maruti Suzuki poses with company's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after unveiling it at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Shinzo Nakanishi, chief executive and managing director of Maruti Suzuki poses with company's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after unveiling it at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 24
<p>Tata's concept car 'Tata Pixel' is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tata's concept car 'Tata Pixel' is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Tata's concept car 'Tata Pixel' is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 24
<p>Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 24
<p>Managing Director of PCA Motors India Frederic Fabre (R) poses with company's new Peugeot 508 car during India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Managing Director of PCA Motors India Frederic Fabre (R) poses with company's new Peugeot 508 car during India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Managing Director of PCA Motors India Frederic Fabre (R) poses with company's new Peugeot 508 car during India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 24
<p>Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Visitors and news photographers take pictures of Maruti Suzuki's new compact SUV XA Alpha car after its unveiling at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 24
<p>Volkswagen member of the Board of VW brand Technical Development Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg poses with company's XL1 hybrid concept car during Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Volkswagen member of the Board of VW brand Technical Development Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg poses with company's XL1 hybrid concept car during Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Volkswagen member of the Board of VW brand Technical Development Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg poses with company's XL1 hybrid concept car during Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 24
<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 24
<p>Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 24
<p>German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 24
<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor gestures during the unveiling of Nissan Motor Co's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor gestures during the unveiling of Nissan Motor Co's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor gestures during the unveiling of Nissan Motor Co's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 24
<p>Arvind Saxena (L), director for sales and marketing at Hyundai India, Park Han Woo (C), managing director of Hyundai India and a model pose with the company's new Sonata car after its launch at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Saxena (L), director for sales and marketing at Hyundai India, Park Han Woo (C), managing director of Hyundai India and a model pose with the company's new Sonata car after its launch at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Arvind Saxena (L), director for sales and marketing at Hyundai India, Park Han Woo (C), managing director of Hyundai India and a model pose with the company's new Sonata car after its launch at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (2nd L) and Gilles Normand (L), Corporate Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) of Nissan Motor Co pose after unveiling of the company's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (2nd L) and Gilles Normand (L), Corporate Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) of Nissan Motor Co pose after unveiling of the company's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012....more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (2nd L) and Gilles Normand (L), Corporate Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) of Nissan Motor Co pose after unveiling of the company's new Evalia car at Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 24
<p>A model stands beside a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Camaro car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A model stands beside a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Camaro car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A model stands beside a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Camaro car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 24
<p>A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 24
<p>The new Renault Duster car is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

The new Renault Duster car is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

The new Renault Duster car is on display during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 24
<p>A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Volt car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 24
<p>A model poses with TVS new RTR-250 bike during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A model poses with TVS new RTR-250 bike during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A model poses with TVS new RTR-250 bike during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 24
<p>A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) concept Chevrolet EN-V car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) concept Chevrolet EN-V car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A model stands besides a General Motors (GM) concept Chevrolet EN-V car during the Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Afghanistan's female fists

Afghanistan's female fists

Next Slideshows

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

One day a year some riders strip down to their undies.

09 Jan 2012
Life in California

Life in California

A look at life in the Golden State.

07 Jan 2012
Best of Week: India

Best of Week: India

A collection of our best pictures from India this week.

07 Jan 2012
Titanic for sale

Titanic for sale

A look at items recovered from the sunken wreck of the Titanic that have gone up for auction.

06 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast