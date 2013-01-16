Edition:
Delhi Gang Rape: A month later

<p>A boy places a candle as demonstrators hold placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy places a candle as demonstrators hold placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A boy places a candle as demonstrators hold placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold a banner during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold a banner during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Demonstrators hold a banner during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold candles and placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold candles and placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles and placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold a banner with their signatures during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold a banner with their signatures during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Demonstrators hold a banner with their signatures during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans and raise their hands during a protest for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans and raise their hands during a protest for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans and raise their hands during a protest for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop from where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop from where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop from where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Champa Devi, the mother of Vinay Sharma, a man who police said is one of the accused in the Delhi gang rape case, has her face covered as she poses inside her home in Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Champa Devi, the mother of Vinay Sharma, a man who police said is one of the accused in the Delhi gang rape case, has her face covered as she poses inside her home in Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Champa Devi, the mother of Vinay Sharma, a man who police said is one of the accused in the Delhi gang rape case, has her face covered as she poses inside her home in Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Neighbours of the mother of the juvenile accused in the Delhi gang rape case, gather outside her village home in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Neighbours of the mother of the juvenile accused in the Delhi gang rape case, gather outside her village home in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Neighbours of the mother of the juvenile accused in the Delhi gang rape case, gather outside her village home in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A neighbour of Ram Singh, who police said is the main man accused in the Delhi gang rape case, walks past the house of Ram Singh at Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A neighbour of Ram Singh, who police said is the main man accused in the Delhi gang rape case, walks past the house of Ram Singh at Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A neighbour of Ram Singh, who police said is the main man accused in the Delhi gang rape case, walks past the house of Ram Singh at Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

