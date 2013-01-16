Delhi Gang Rape: A month later
A boy places a candle as demonstrators hold placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold a banner during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles and placards during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold a banner with their signatures during a candlelight march for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans and raise their hands during a protest for a gang rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop from where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Champa Devi, the mother of Vinay Sharma, a man who police said is one of the accused in the Delhi gang rape case, has her face covered as she poses inside her home in Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in...more
Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Neighbours of the mother of the juvenile accused in the Delhi gang rape case, gather outside her village home in Uttar Pradesh, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Commuters wait to get on a bus at the stop where police say a 23-year-old woman boarded and was subsequently raped by six people while the vehicle was moving on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A neighbour of Ram Singh, who police said is the main man accused in the Delhi gang rape case, walks past the house of Ram Singh at Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case reside, in New Delhi January 8, 2013....more
Ravidas camp, the slum where four of the six accused by police in the Delhi gang rape case, reside, is pictured in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
