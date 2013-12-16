Edition:
Delhi gang rape - A year after

<p>A protester lights candles during a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold candles and placards during a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>School children shout slogans as they hold candles during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Protestors hold candles during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A protestor shouts slogans during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Protestors shout slogans as they hold candles during a candle light vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People light candles during a prayer ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Protesters carry placards as they shout slogans during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Protesters sit in front of graffiti during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Police women stand guard as demonstrators attend a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Demonstrators perform a street play on rape during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Protesters carry candles as they shout slogans during a protest to mark the first anniversary of the Delhi gang rape, in New Delhi December 16, 2013. A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012, beaten and then pushed out onto the street along with her male companion. She died two weeks later amid an outpouring of anger across India. Four men were sentenced to death while a teenager was sentenced to juvenile custody. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST ANNIVERSARY)</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures