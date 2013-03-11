Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead
A man rides his rickshaw past the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman keeps guard inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman walks inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The brother, mother and father (L-R) of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, leave their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police officers secure the hospital mortuary where the body of Ram Singh is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
V.K. Anand (C), lawyer for Ram Singh, speaks with the media inside the hospital where Singh's body is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
