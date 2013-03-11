Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013 | 5:50pm IST

Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead

<p>A man rides his rickshaw past the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A man rides his rickshaw past the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his...more

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man rides his rickshaw past the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. The driver of the bus in which a young Indian woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
1 / 8
<p>A policeman keeps guard inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A policeman keeps guard inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn,...more

Monday, March 11, 2013

A policeman keeps guard inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
2 / 8
<p>A policeman walks inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A policeman walks inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Monday, March 11, 2013

A policeman walks inside the Tihar Jail in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 8
<p>The father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Monday, March 11, 2013

The father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
4 / 8
<p>The brother, mother and father (L-R) of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, leave their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The brother, mother and father (L-R) of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, leave their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Monday, March 11, 2013

The brother, mother and father (L-R) of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, leave their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
5 / 8
<p>The mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Monday, March 11, 2013

The mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
6 / 8
<p>Police officers secure the hospital mortuary where the body of Ram Singh is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police officers secure the hospital mortuary where the body of Ram Singh is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 11, 2013

Police officers secure the hospital mortuary where the body of Ram Singh is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 8
<p>V.K. Anand (C), lawyer for Ram Singh, speaks with the media inside the hospital where Singh's body is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

V.K. Anand (C), lawyer for Ram Singh, speaks with the media inside the hospital where Singh's body is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 11, 2013

V.K. Anand (C), lawyer for Ram Singh, speaks with the media inside the hospital where Singh's body is scheduled to arrive for autopsy in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Colours of India

Colours of India

Next Slideshows

Colours of India

Colours of India

From the festival of Holi to the make-up worn by classical dancers, India is a land of colours.

11 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week from across India.

10 Mar 2013
Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela

During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...

10 Mar 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast