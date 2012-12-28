Delhi gang-rape protests
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally in solidarity with a rape victim from New Delhi in Mumbai December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Demonstrators light candles and place placards in the sand during a protest rally in solidarity with a rape victim from New Delhi in Mumbai December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a rally to show solidarity with the rape victim in New Delhi in Kolkata December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy looks at the police as he holds the hand of a woman during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator smokes as he takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as they are surrounded by the police during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen keep guard behind a barricade during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen and relatives carry the body of Subhash Tomar, a policeman, during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. Tomar died in a hospital after he was injured during a protest over a gang rape in New Delhi, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Unidentified women console the wife (C) of Subhash Tomar, a policeman, during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard on a road to stop demonstrators from moving towards the India Gate in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A policeman stands guard on a road to stop demonstrators from moving towards the India Gate in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A tea vendor (R) walks past a row of police standing guard on a road to stop demonstrators from moving towards the India Gate in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on police barricades in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian security personnel are hit by a water canon as they try to disperse demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police use a water cannon on demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds a wooden pole during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian security personnel and demonstrators crowd in front of India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators stand atop an overturned government vehicle as they shout slogans in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators run away from the water cannons being used by the police during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
India's Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand next to a car that was overturned by demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police use water cannons on demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted street during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fire a teargas to disperse demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers give chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police chase and use water canons on demonstraters during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water canon to disperse them during a protest in front of the India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans while standing over police barricades in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian security personnel patrol a street during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted street during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police use water canon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman uses a baton to disperse a demonstrator during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators run and throw stones towards the police during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man dressed in khaki uniform uses a toy gun to divert the traffic near the India Gate where a protest was being held in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators gesture while shouting slogans as they are hit by police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators raise their hands and shout slogans atop a bus near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen run as water canon is being used to disperse the demonstrators near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shield themselves from police water cannon in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police wield their batons against demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a demonstrator near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator is being detained by police near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans and wave India's national flag in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators run for cover after police released tear gas to disperse them in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators damage a government vehicle after they overturn it in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police wield their batons as they chase away demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator lies beneath a bus, carrying her fellow protesters after they were detained by police, to stop it from moving in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator (C) gestures while being detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators huddle as police try to detain them in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators overturn a government vehicle in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman tries to stop demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators lie on the road in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans atop a bus in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave their national flag atop a bus in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator breaks the windshield of a police vehicle as others shout slogans in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police detain demonstrators in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police detain demonstrators near the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans as he is detained by police in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman wields his baton against a demonstrator near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police try to stop demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon as they shout slogans near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas shell fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator (C) throws back a tear gas canister fired by fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators are silhouetted as they shout slogans and carry placards while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police fire tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policewomen detain a demonstrator near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans and carry a placard while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman wields his baton against a demonstrator near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannons near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as police use water cannons to disperse them near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police climb a wall as they are chased away by demonstrators during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans as she tries to cross a police barricade near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans as they are hit by police water cannon near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police try to block demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police chase demonstrators during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannons near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police stand guard near the presidential palace after they chased away demonstrators during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers wield their batons against a demonstrator near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police stand guard near the presidential palace after they chased away demonstrators during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator lights candles near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators stand after they were chased away by police during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policewomen detain a demonstrator near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans and carry placards while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. EUTERS/Adnan Abidi
