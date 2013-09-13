Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Delhi gang rape verdict

<p>Police stand at the entrance of a court after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Police stand at the entrance of a court after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Police stand at the entrance of a court after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 30
<p>A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 30
<p>Indian police stand guard next to barricades installed outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian police stand guard next to barricades installed outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Indian police stand guard next to barricades installed outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 30
<p>Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 30
<p>People stand in a queue for a security check outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People stand in a queue for a security check outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

People stand in a queue for a security check outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 30
<p>Demonstrators hold a placard outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold a placard outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Demonstrators hold a placard outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 30
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 30
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman last December were sentenced to death, outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman last December were sentenced to death, outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman last December were sentenced to death, outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 30
<p>Police stand behind barricades at the entrance of a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police stand behind barricades at the entrance of a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Police stand behind barricades at the entrance of a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 30
<p>A police car makes way for the bus (background R) which is carrying the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi after they were sentenced to death, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A police car makes way for the bus (background R) which is carrying the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi after they were sentenced to death, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

A police car makes way for the bus (background R) which is carrying the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi after they were sentenced to death, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 30
<p>Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
11 / 30
<p>The mother of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi cries upon hearing the news of the death sentence as she sits in a cot inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The mother of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi cries upon hearing the news of the death sentence as she sits in a cot inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

The mother of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi cries upon hearing the news of the death sentence as she sits in a cot inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
12 / 30
<p>A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, speaks with the media outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, speaks with the media outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, speaks with the media outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 30
<p>Policemen stand guard outside a court, where four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December will be sentenced, in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen stand guard outside a court, where four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December will be sentenced, in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Policemen stand guard outside a court, where four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December will be sentenced, in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 30
<p>Policemen sit inside a vehicle carrying four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December as it arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen sit inside a vehicle carrying four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December as it arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

Policemen sit inside a vehicle carrying four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December as it arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 30
<p>A police bus (R) carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the four men convicted of raping and murdering the 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police bus (R) carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the four men...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

A police bus (R) carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the four men convicted of raping and murdering the 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 30
<p>Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 30
<p>A protester shouts slogan outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A protester shouts slogan outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A protester shouts slogan outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 30
<p>Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 30
<p>A protester threatens to throw her sandal at A.P. Singh (not in picture), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, during a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A protester threatens to throw her sandal at A.P. Singh (not in picture), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, during a protest outside a court in New Delhi...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

A protester threatens to throw her sandal at A.P. Singh (not in picture), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, during a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 30
<p>A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, September 13, 2013

A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
21 / 30
<p>The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more

Friday, September 13, 2013

The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
22 / 30
<p>Demonstrators with their heads covered by black cloth take part in a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators with their heads covered by black cloth take part in a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Demonstrators with their heads covered by black cloth take part in a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 30
<p>Correspondents speak in front of cameras outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Correspondents speak in front of cameras outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Correspondents speak in front of cameras outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 30
<p>School trophies and dolls belonging to a 23-year-old woman who was gang raped on a bus on December 16, are seen on table inside her parent's bedroom in New Delhi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

School trophies and dolls belonging to a 23-year-old woman who was gang raped on a bus on December 16, are seen on table inside her parent's bedroom in New Delhi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, September 13, 2013

School trophies and dolls belonging to a 23-year-old woman who was gang raped on a bus on December 16, are seen on table inside her parent's bedroom in New Delhi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
25 / 30
<p>A police vehicle carrying four men accused of the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus on December 16, enters a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police vehicle carrying four men accused of the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus on December 16, enters a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A police vehicle carrying four men accused of the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus on December 16, enters a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 30
<p>A police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
27 / 30
<p>A man peeks into the police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, as the bus leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man peeks into the police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, as the bus leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

A man peeks into the police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, as the bus leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 30
<p>V.K. Anand (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

V.K. Anand (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

V.K. Anand (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 30
<p>Policemen stand guard outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen stand guard outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 13, 2013

Policemen stand guard outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Shortest Living Woman

Shortest Living Woman

Next Slideshows

Shortest Living Woman

Shortest Living Woman

Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since 2011.

13 Sep 2013
Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.

13 Sep 2013
Prince William leaves military

Prince William leaves military

The Prince is to step down from the military and will focus on his charity and royal duties for the immediate future.

12 Sep 2013
The Scotland-England border

The Scotland-England border

Next year, a referendum will take place on Scottish independence. A look at life and landscapes around the English-Scottish border.

12 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures