Delhi gang rape verdict

The mother of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi cries upon hearing the news of the death sentence as she sits in a cot inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal