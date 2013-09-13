Delhi gang rape verdict
Police stand at the entrance of a court after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police stand guard next to barricades installed outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold on to a railing as they stand in a crowded bus in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand in a queue for a security check outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold a placard outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans after four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman last December were sentenced to death, outside a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand behind barricades at the entrance of a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in New Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, a decision the judge said sent a message to society that there can be no tolerance for such a savage crime. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police car makes way for the bus (background R) which is carrying the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi after they were sentenced to death, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police stand guard as residents (L) look on at the Ravidas camp, the slum where three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi reside at, in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The mother of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi cries upon hearing the news of the death sentence as she sits in a cot inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 13, 2013. All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death on Friday, nine months after a crime whose savagery triggered furious protests across India and rare national debate about violence against women. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, speaks with the media outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard outside a court, where four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December will be sentenced, in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen sit inside a vehicle carrying four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December as it arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the men, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police bus (R) carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. Indian prosecutors demanded on Wednesday the death penalty for the four men convicted of raping and murdering the 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, saying it was important to send a signal to the country that such crimes would not be tolerated. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester shouts slogan outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters shout slogans outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester threatens to throw her sandal at A.P. Singh (not in picture), defence lawyer of one of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist last December, during a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A.P. Singh (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The mother of one of the four men, found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi last year, cries upon seeing the news on a court verdict on a TV inside her house at a slum in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators with their heads covered by black cloth take part in a protest outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Correspondents speak in front of cameras outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School trophies and dolls belonging to a 23-year-old woman who was gang raped on a bus on December 16, are seen on table inside her parent's bedroom in New Delhi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A police vehicle carrying four men accused of the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman on a bus on December 16, enters a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man peeks into the police vehicle carrying four men, who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, as the bus leaves a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
V.K. Anand (C), defence lawyer for one of the four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, speaks with the media after the verdict in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard outside a court in New Delhi September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
