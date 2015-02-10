Delhi state election result
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (C) waves to his supporters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hold portraits of AAP chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the celebrations outside their party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dance during celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hold portraits of AAP chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the celebrations outside their party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hold portraits of AAP chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the celebrations outside their party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (R) is embraced by a member of his party, as he addresses his supporters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (C) addresses his supporters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave India's national flags during the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (C), waves to his supporters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dance during the celebrations outside their party office in Ahmedabad February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dance during the celebrations outside their party office in Ahmedabad February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rides his bicycle past the party's campaign billboard featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside their party headquarters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes a nap in front of the party's campaign billboard featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and the BJP's president Amit Shah at a party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy looks on as he holds a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, outside their party headquarters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) hold a portrait of AAP chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the celebrations outside their party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) hold portraits of AAP chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, during the celebrations outside their party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
