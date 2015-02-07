Delhi Votes
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015....more
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal gestures to his supporters after casting his vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A woman casts her vote inside a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (C), surrounded by policemen, walks after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015....more
Women wait to get their voting slip from an officer at a polling booth station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds her daughter as she leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling booth during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters stand with their children in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A voter walks away after casting her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A voter carries her child as she enters a polling station to cast her vote during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A voter prepares to cast her vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in New Delhi February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
