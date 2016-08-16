Edition:
Deluge at the track

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain.

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary.

Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain.

Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue.

Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains.

A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain.

Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event.

An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Competitors take shelter from the rain.

Competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain.

A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final.

Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A referee sits in the rain.

A referee sits in the rain. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A referee sits in the rain. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain.

Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds.

An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain.

Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view of the track as rain falls.

A view of the track as rain falls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A view of the track as rain falls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel.

Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away.

The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away. REUTERS/Phil Noble
