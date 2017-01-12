Demining Syria
A member of the demining unit works in a minefield on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, Syria December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, carries improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters as he walks along a field on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a torn camouflage rags he said had clothed one of two colleagues recently blown up trying to dismantle explosives planted by the Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, holds a mine detector as he stands near collected improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a crater caused by the detonation of collected mines that were planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the demining unit work on dismantling mines planted by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ahmad Najjar, a 27 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, walks inside a warehouse where improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters are stored, in the rebel-held town of Marea. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
A sadhu life
A look at the daily life of sadhus - Hindu holy men - in south Asia.
Trump's first news conference as president-elect
President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference since July 2016 to answer questions from the press.
Trump since his win
President-elect Donald Trump has met with politicians, business leaders and entertainment figures since his November 8th election win.
Migrants out in the cold
Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia's...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.