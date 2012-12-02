Edition:
Demolished - house in road

<p>Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. The demolition of the house started this Saturday, local media reported. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. The demolition of the house started this Saturday, local media reported. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>An excavator is used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province December 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man drives towards the house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012 before it was demolished. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Furniture are covered with cloths in the house which stood alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stood alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012 before being demolished. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A man poses for a photograph beside the house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Workers demolish a residential building near a house standing in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Onlooking villagers stand beside the house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stood alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012 before being demolished. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stood alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>The owner looks down from his house which stood alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A car drives past a house which stood alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012 before being demolished. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

