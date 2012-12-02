Demolished - house in road

Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. The demolition of the house started this Saturday, local media reported. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily