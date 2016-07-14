Demolition day
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 13, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on a...more
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Flight of the Solar Impulse
The solar-powered plane as it flies across the globe.
Larry the cat stays
The prime minister may be changing at number 10 Downing Street but Larry, the office cat, will stay on.
Dog days of summer
The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in Crikvenica, Croatia.
The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club
Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.