Demolition day
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff that has...more
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Playing beach volleyball in a hijab
Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents.
Disputed South China Sea
Tension simmers as China builds on outposts in the contested South China Sea, including what appear to be reinforced aircraft hangars, according to new...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.