Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 3:35am IST

Demolition day

A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff that has been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Saturday, June 14, 2014
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2012
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2012
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2011
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2013
