Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016

Denied at the border

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant boy sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant boy sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A migrant boy sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee family sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee family sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A Syrian refugee family sits next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant woman holding a baby is protected from rain under a plastic cover at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant woman holding a baby is protected from rain under a plastic cover at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A migrant woman holding a baby is protected from rain under a plastic cover at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A girl carries logs from a shipment of firewood at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl carries logs from a shipment of firewood at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A girl carries logs from a shipment of firewood at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant protects herself from the rain under a tent at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant protects herself from the rain under a tent at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A migrant protects herself from the rain under a tent at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants attempt to cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to enter Macedonia after an unsuccessful attempt yesterday, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants attempt to cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to enter Macedonia after an unsuccessful attempt yesterday, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Refugees and migrants attempt to cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to enter Macedonia after an unsuccessful attempt yesterday, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A child sits next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child sits next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A child sits next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children sit next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children sit next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Children sit next to a cooking pot on a bonfire at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A thermal blanket is laid on mud at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A thermal blanket is laid on mud at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A thermal blanket is laid on mud at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
