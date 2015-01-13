Department store fishing hole
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control...more
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
France on guard
France will deploy 10,000 soldiers on home soil and post almost 5,000 extra police officers.
Tower of the Amazon
A new science observatory perches on a tower high above the Brazilian jungle.
Still standing in Gaza
The life of a Palestinian teenager who lost her legs and family members during the 50-day war in the Gaza Strip last summer.
Wrecked in Detroit
Old or damaged cars in the street reflect the turbulent recent past of the former automobile industry giant.
