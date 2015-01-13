Edition:
Department store fishing hole

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

