Deserted hospitals in New Delhi

A private security guard sits at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A private security guard sits at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Doctors look at the ultrasound scan of a patient at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Doctors look at the ultrasound scan of a patient at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Blood samples are seen inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Blood samples are seen inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An empty physiotherapy room is pictured inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An empty physiotherapy room is pictured inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hospital staff members work inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hospital staff members work inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hospital staff members walk through an empty corridor inside Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hospital staff members walk through an empty corridor inside Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A laboratory staff member holds a patient's blood sample inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A laboratory staff member holds a patient's blood sample inside a laboratory at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A patient sits outside a doctor's room inside Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A patient sits outside a doctor's room inside Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A hospital staff member sits inside a doctor's room at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A hospital staff member sits inside a doctor's room at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

