Designing Change
A boy pushes his cart past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus.
A boy pushes his cart past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller stands in front of graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman looks at graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk their dogs past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters walk past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Graffiti themed "Design the Change" is pictured on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
