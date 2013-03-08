Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2013 | 4:35pm IST

Designing Change

<p>A boy pushes his cart past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>Commuters walk past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>Commuters walk past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>A rickshaw puller stands in front of graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>A woman looks at graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>People walk their dogs past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>Commuters walk past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

<p>Graffiti themed "Design the Change" is pictured on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 08, 2013

