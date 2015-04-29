Desperate for aid in Nepal
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
