Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 29, 2015 | 7:15pm IST

Desperate for aid in Nepal

Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 22
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 22
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 22
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 22
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 22
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 22
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 22
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 22
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 22
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 22
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 22
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 22
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 22
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 22
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 22
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 22
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 22
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 22
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
19 / 22
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 22
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 22
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Baltimore protests

Baltimore protests

Next Slideshows

Baltimore protests

Baltimore protests

Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.

29 Apr 2015
Protests in Baltimore

Protests in Baltimore

Marchers protest the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

29 Apr 2015
Cleaning up in Baltimore

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.

29 Apr 2015
Pulled from the rubble

Pulled from the rubble

A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.

29 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast