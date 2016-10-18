Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 19, 2016 | 3:10am IST

Desperation in Haiti

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 20
A girl takes a bath next to destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl takes a bath next to destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A girl takes a bath next to destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 20
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 20
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 20
People wait for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People try to rebuild their destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
A police officer stands guard in front of the people waiting for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A police officer stands guard in front of the people waiting for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A police officer stands guard in front of the people waiting for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 20
A girl holds her meal, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl holds her meal, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A girl holds her meal, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
A woman grabs her clothes after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman grabs her clothes after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A woman grabs her clothes after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 20
A man walks in front of his destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man walks in front of his destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A man walks in front of his destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 20
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 20
A girl eats after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl eats after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A girl eats after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 20
A child stands next to boat after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child stands next to boat after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A child stands next to boat after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
People assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
People assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 20
Residents try to grab a sack filled with food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to grab a sack filled with food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to grab a sack filled with food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 20
Men sit next to the fire and in front of destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men sit next to the fire and in front of destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Men sit next to the fire and in front of destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Suu Kyi in India

Suu Kyi in India

Next Slideshows

Suu Kyi in India

Suu Kyi in India

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits India.

18 Oct 2016
Yemen on the brink

Yemen on the brink

Scenes of destruction in Yemen as the United States and Britain call for a ceasefire between Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally-recognized...

18 Oct 2016
Liberating Sirte from Islamic State

Liberating Sirte from Islamic State

Libyan forces are close to liberating Sirte from Islamic State, which took over the city in February 2015.

18 Oct 2016
Air strikes on Aleppo

Air strikes on Aleppo

An escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

17 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast