Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Suspected illegal miners look on after they surfaced from an underground mine in Langlaagte. The Chamber of Mines has even started to argue for partial decriminalization. "Some artisanal mining, even where unlawful in the current circumstances, has...more

Suspected illegal miners look on after they surfaced from an underground mine in Langlaagte. The Chamber of Mines has even started to argue for partial decriminalization. "Some artisanal mining, even where unlawful in the current circumstances, has the potential to become beneficial to communities if properly regulated," it said in a report published this year. But until the economies of the region start providing alternative sources of income for the millions of unemployed, little is likely to change. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close