Desperation on the border
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, bleeds after a fight with another migrant at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medical volunteers carry a woman on stretcher after she collapsed, at a camp for migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to receive food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Young men collect fire wood with the aid of blankets, at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young man stands in a disused rail car at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Young men climb a tree at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Young men play volleyball at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant sleeps as he and others wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young boy sits on some steps at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young man stands in a disused rail wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
