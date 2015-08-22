Desperation on the border

Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people...more

Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people appeared to faint in the crush. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close