Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015 | 1:15am IST

Desperation on the Macedonia border

A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border on Thursday, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to northern Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni by a European policy of filtering migrants into the Balkans which only allows those fleeing conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to cross. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting "We want to go to Germany." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40 meters of the fence which was tore down, and a Reuters photographer saw riot police armed with assault rifles. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
