Desperation on the Macedonia border
A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border...more
A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni...more
A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting...more
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40...more
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Iran in aerospace
A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Church becomes refugee sanctuary
Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.
Putin, commander-in-chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.