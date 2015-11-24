Edition:
Desperation on the Macedonia border

A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. About 1,000 refugees and migrants are stuck at the main crossing point into Macedonia from Greece as authorities deny entry to some nationalities in contravention of international law, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A stranded Pakistani migrant sits on a structure by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A migrant with children squats among police officers as he waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A migrant with a mouth taped in protest sits in front of police at the border with Greece, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail trucks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A migrant man reacts as he waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a first smattering of snow fell. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Migrants stage demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. Hamid and a dozen other Iranian migrants are on hunger-strike for a second day. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A migrant reacts in front of Macedonian police, as she waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants hold banners as Macedonian policeman stands guard at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A migrant shows his tattoo during a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as he and others wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A migrant with his mouth sewed up participates in a protest as he waits with others to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A migrant cries as she waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Macedonian police check the papers of migrants, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A migrant holds a poster, as he waits to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants wait outside a registration camp after crossing the border between Greece and Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A migrant gets his mouth sewed up during a protest as he waits with others to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Migrants stage demonstration in front of Macedonian police as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A migrant cries at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Migrants try to stop one of their group from attempting to hang himself during a demonstration, as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Stranded migrants camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
