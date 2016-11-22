Edition:
Desperation outside Mosul

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man carries a bag of aid he received at distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Displaced Iraqi boy ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Women wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A girl sits between boxes of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier tries to control the crowd as people run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man grabs food from a boy donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man carries a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Boys carry food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A boy sits on a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A child stands next to men who are waiting in line for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man receives food at a distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
