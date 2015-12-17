Destination Cuba
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car decorated with a Cuban flag and carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yiliana Benitez, 33, works at the H. Upmann cigar factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People watch a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon from the balcony of a building as a Cuban national flag flutters in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A picture of former Cuban President Fidel Castro is seen inside a post office in Havana, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Vintage cars pass by Riviera hotel at the seafront Malecon in Havana December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban soldiers march during a ceremony in Havana November 27, 2015, marking the anniversary of the deaths of student leaders killed during the fight against Spanish colonial rule. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pre-university students walk in downtown Havana to mark the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban tourists sail in a rented sailboat at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Human resources worker Carmen Oivedo (R) talks to her daughters during their vacations at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists dance during a salsa class at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial walk in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A young man plays soccer on a street in Havana April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. Picture taken March 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes pictures of an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Old Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
