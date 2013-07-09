Destination Venezuela
Venezuelan soldiers march during the 200th anniversary independence ceremony in Caracas July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People have a drink at 360, a three-tiered rooftop bar, in Caracas March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People dance to Salsa music at "El Mani es Asi", a Salsa dance bar, in Caracas March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Christians take part in Via Crucis, also known as Stations of the Cross, during the celebration of Good Friday at Caracas' biggest slum in Petare April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gil Montano
A general view of Angel Falls also known as "Salto Angel" at Canaima National Park, in southeastern Venezuela August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Oil spill on water is seen near an oil production facility at Maracaibo lake near the coastal town of Barranquitas August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Farmers work in the government organoponic farm "Bolivar 1" in Caracas February 24, 2011. Over 20 different types of vegetables are grown in the urban organic garden. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A journalist talks on the phone before a news conference at the Ministry of Communication and Information office in Caracas October 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Illegal miners dig in the earth in search of gold in a makeshift camp for illegal mining near Tumeremo in Venezuela's southern Bolivar state July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a highway in front of riot policemen as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election in Caracas April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman poses in front of a paint of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the 4F military fort in Caracas April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Humberto Lopez, known as "El Che", poses while sitting in his truck in Caracas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez prays in a chapel outside the military hospital in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan Vice President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist next to a painting of President Hugo Chavez during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Venezuelan fans react in Caracas, after the team lost their semi-final soccer match against Paraguay at the Copa America in Mendoza July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children fly kites in Caracas' biggest slum of Petare April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy bats during an informal baseball game at the "23 de Enero" neighborhood in Caracas March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Alex Mayora, 12, rests during a fight in an Olympics-style street boxing championships in the low-income neighborhood Petare in Caracas February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl practices the catwalk at a modelling school in Caracas August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pregnant patient Angelica Martinez is checked by a Cuban doctor at a Center of Integral Diagnosis or CDI of Barrio Adentro health program in Caracas, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
A man lies on the ground, surrounded by candles, during a spiritual ceremony believed to promote good health as part of the religious festival revering Maria Lionza in the mountains of Sorte in Yaracuy October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police patrol the slum district of Petare in Caracas November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A billboard promoting a ban on guns is seen in front of Caracas' biggest slum Petare September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boy jumps from a tree into Caura river in Maripa in the southern state of Bolivar May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A truck drives past a mural in the neighborhood of La Pastora in Caracas November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Souvenir mugs of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are offered for sale as thousands waited to view his body in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Goats graze in front of oil rigs at Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, in Venezuela's western state of Zulia, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Warao indian canoes sit at a dock at the Orinoco Delta in the state of Delta Amacuro August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
