Destination wedding photo

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

