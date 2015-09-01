Edition:
Destination wedding photo

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot near the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple gets ready for a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride poses with friends during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple walks near an other future bride during a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Two Chinese couples walk to attend their a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride sits on the bank of the Seine river during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

