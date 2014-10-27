Destination wedding
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo/Handout
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Bride Erin Finnegan and bridegroom Noah Fulmor, both of New York, are helped by Zero Gravity Corporation co-founder Richard Garriott, and Bryan Rapoza as they seal their wedding with a kiss, while floating upside down, during the first weightless...more
Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as they celebrate their wedding on the bank of Yenisey River where the air temperature was about -30 degrees Celsius in the Russia's Siberian city...more
Yevgeni Okayevich and his bride Galina Grann ride their motorbikes during their wedding in central Kiev July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Yelena Babkini and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighboring Monterrey November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Akemi Kito signs a covenant as her groom Hiroshi Matsuoka looks on during their wedding ceremony inside a chapel made of ice at the 'Igloo village' on Lake Shikaribetsu in Shikaoi town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido February 14, 2007. ...more
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Luca Ceccarelli kisses his wife Irene Lanforti after getting married at Casa di Giulietta in Verona June 1, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Thai groom and bride run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as others look on during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. ...more
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. "Naked wedding" is a popular new expression in China which means...more
A bride poses for a photograph after a group wedding ceremony during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing their wedding day outfits react as they stand in the freezing water in the Firth of Forth during the annual 'Looney Dook' charity New Year's Day swim in South Queensferry near Edinburgh, Scotland January 1, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
A bride walks though Grand Central Terminal in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a square in Tel Aviv July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
Mussolini's bunker
Benito Mussolini's personal air raid shelter opening to the public for the first time.
WWI unearthed
Artifacts discovered on the battlefields of World War One.
The barricades of Hong Kong
Five weeks have passed since pro-democracy protesters began blocking major roads.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.