Destination wedding

Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

1 / 23
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo/Handout

2 / 23
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

3 / 23
Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

4 / 23
Bride Erin Finnegan and bridegroom Noah Fulmor, both of New York, are helped by Zero Gravity Corporation co-founder Richard Garriott, and Bryan Rapoza as they seal their wedding with a kiss, while floating upside down, during the first weightless wedding aboard a specially-equipped Boeing 727, while flying over the Gulf of Mexico after taking off from Titusville, Florida, June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

5 / 23
Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as they celebrate their wedding on the bank of Yenisey River where the air temperature was about -30 degrees Celsius in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

6 / 23
Yevgeni Okayevich and his bride Galina Grann ride their motorbikes during their wedding in central Kiev July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

7 / 23
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

8 / 23
A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

9 / 23
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

10 / 23
Yelena Babkini and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

11 / 23
Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighboring Monterrey November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

12 / 23
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

13 / 23
Akemi Kito signs a covenant as her groom Hiroshi Matsuoka looks on during their wedding ceremony inside a chapel made of ice at the 'Igloo village' on Lake Shikaribetsu in Shikaoi town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

14 / 23
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

15 / 23
Luca Ceccarelli kisses his wife Irene Lanforti after getting married at Casa di Giulietta in Verona June 1, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

16 / 23
Thai groom and bride run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as others look on during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

17 / 23
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

18 / 23
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. "Naked wedding" is a popular new expression in China which means young couples get married with no houses, cars or little bank savings. REUTERS/China Daily

19 / 23
A bride poses for a photograph after a group wedding ceremony during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

20 / 23
A couple wearing their wedding day outfits react as they stand in the freezing water in the Firth of Forth during the annual 'Looney Dook' charity New Year's Day swim in South Queensferry near Edinburgh, Scotland January 1, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

21 / 23
A bride walks though Grand Central Terminal in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

22 / 23
Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a square in Tel Aviv July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

23 / 23
Pictures