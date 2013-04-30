Edition:
Destroying Mexico's guns

<p>A soldier walks in front of arms confiscated by national security authorities inside of the deposit of weapons at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. The military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons, not only those handed in by the civilian population, sometimes including those inherited from an ancestor who might have fought in the revolution, but also the weapons confiscated in the six-year-long, ongoing drug war that has so far killed some 70,000 people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Confiscated arms are shown inside of the deposit of weapons seized by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A confiscated gun with the movie character Chucky is seen inside of the deposit of weapons seized by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers count and register destroyed and confiscated weapons by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers count and register confiscated weapons by national security authorities before their destruction at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier takes photos to count and register confiscated weapons by national security authorities before their destruction at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Confiscated weapons by national security authorities are exhibited after they were destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier destroys a shotgun confiscated by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers destroy confiscated weapons by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers destroy confiscated weapons by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier drags a crate of weapons, that were confiscated by national security authorities, after they were destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers stand next to confiscated weapons by national security authorities before they were destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier destroys confiscated weapons by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Parts of guns confiscated by national security authorities are burnt at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier burns parts of guns confiscated by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A batch of confiscated guns by national security authorities are destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A soldier throws a gun confiscated by national security authorities after it was destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A camera and a sign are seen during the weapons destruction process by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Soldiers count and register destroyed and confiscated weapons by national security authorities at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Parts of confiscated weapons by national security authorities are seen on a floor after they were destroyed at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

