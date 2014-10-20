Edition:
Destruction in Donetsk

A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

School coach Yuriy Balabanov meets his students inside a gym which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Donbass Arena stadium, the venue of Euro 2012 soccer matches, is pictured after it was damaged by a blast wave following shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A local resident removes debris at a kitchen of a flat at a residential block which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko visits a bakery during his election campaign tour to the southern coastal town of Novoazovsk, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A man handles a dog wrapped in a flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) during a rally at Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A Ukrainian national flag flies at top of a badly damaged traffic control tower as smoke rises after shelling at the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The damaged main terminal of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is pictured during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A girl runs with collected autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A worker reads a manual for a maintenance of an armored personnel carrier which was damaged in fighting with Ukrainian government forces and placed for repair works at a factory in pro-Russian rebels' stronghold of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Viktoria holds her daughter Stephanya, aged one year and three months, at a clinic which specializes in children's neurological disorders in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 10, 2014. The clinic suffers from an acute shortage of money in rebel-held territory, where many public-sector workers no longer receive salaries from Kiev and the separatists' self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR) has virtually no resources to make up for the shortfall. Many schools, hospitals and other public institutions are closed after being hit by shelling or because of nearby fighting that has meant it is too dangerous to continue operating. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Smoke rises after shelling an area near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A cat lies on an ammunition box at a position of pro-Russian separatists near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian separatist fires an automatic grenade launcher from his position during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian separatist prepares a mortar shell before firing during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Pro-Russian separatists fire a mortar during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A man removes broken glass at a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Trending Collections

Pictures