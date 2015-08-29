Edition:
Detained at the border

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Syrian migrant family enters Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A girl of a detained Syrian migrant family cries after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrants react as they are detained by Hungarian policemen after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A family member of a Syrian migrant family, who were detained by Hungarian policemen after they entered Hungary, drinks water at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Hungarian police helicopter flies near the border with Serbia at early morning near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Syrian migrant family, on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary, looks out from behind a wire fence, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Syrian migrant girl reacts as she and her family enter Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Syrian migrant runs after entering Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A Hungarian police helicopter flies near the border with Serbia at early morning near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
