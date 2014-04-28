Detained in eastern Ukraine
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city...more
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Slaviansk was escorted to an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe vehicle and driven away. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A detained international observer arrives for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A detained international observer arrives for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de factor mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de factor mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de facto mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de facto mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mark Etherington, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special mission in Ukraine official, and his teammates arrive in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mark Etherington, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special mission in Ukraine official, and his teammates arrive in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armored personnel carrier is seen near a barricade around the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armored personnel carrier is seen near a barricade around the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Journalists and a security guard attend a news conference of self-styled mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov in the mayor's office in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Journalists and a security guard attend a news conference of self-styled mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov in the mayor's office in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The self-styled mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav Ponomaryov leaves a news conference in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The self-styled mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav Ponomaryov leaves a news conference in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar
Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar.
Faithful watch two popes become saints
Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century.
IIFA in Florida
The International Indian Film Academy Awards will be presented in the United States for the first time this year.
Explosions in Baghdad
A series of explosions rocked a Shi'ite political organization's rally in Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.